Astronauts enjoy a zero-gravity 'Spacegiving' dinner
#Science News
November 25, 2016 / 8:35 AM / in a year

Astronauts enjoy a zero-gravity 'Spacegiving' dinner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An international crew of astronauts celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with a special ‘spacegiving feast’ of rehydrated foods on board the International Space Station.

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) published a photograph of the six astronauts enjoying their meal, which included rehydrated turkey, stuffing, potatoes and vegetables.

The meal was rounded off with cherry blueberry cobbler for dessert, NASA Commander Shane Kimbrough said in a preview statement made some 200 miles (320 km) from earth on Nov 18.

Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston

