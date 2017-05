FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (in center, in a horizontal position), is readied for launch on a supply mission to the International Space Station on historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 17, 2017. Launch is... REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NEW YORK Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.

Earlier, rumors circulated that SpaceX was preparing for an IPO, but President Gwynne Shotwell said in an email that was "not true."

(Reporting by Irene Klotz)