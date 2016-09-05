FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan, dealers fined 6 million euros over antitrust practices in Spain
September 5, 2016 / 5:34 PM / a year ago

Nissan, dealers fined 6 million euros over antitrust practices in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Nissan is seen through a window of a bus passing by its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, May 16, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish competition regulator CNMC said on Monday that Nissan's unit (7201.T) in the Iberian Peninsula and several of its autodealers had been fined 6 million euros ($6.69 million) over antitrust practices.

The CNMC said it considers proven that between 2009 and 2013 several independent Nissan licensees based in the Madrid region had agreed on price discounts on certain new car models with the participation of Nissan IBERIA and two consultancy firms.

CNMC's resolutions can be appealed in the Spanish High Court.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Susan Thomas

