MADRID Spanish competition regulator CNMC said on Monday that Nissan's unit (7201.T) in the Iberian Peninsula and several of its autodealers had been fined 6 million euros ($6.69 million) over antitrust practices.

The CNMC said it considers proven that between 2009 and 2013 several independent Nissan licensees based in the Madrid region had agreed on price discounts on certain new car models with the participation of Nissan IBERIA and two consultancy firms.

CNMC's resolutions can be appealed in the Spanish High Court.

