Incensed Spain threatens Argentina after YPF seizure

MADRID (Reuters) - An incensed Spain threatened swift economic retaliation against Argentina on Tuesday after it announced plans to seize YPF, the South American nation’s biggest oil company which is controlled by Spanish energy group Repsol.

Madrid called in Argentina’s ambassador over the nationalization order on Monday by Argentina’s populist and assertive president, Cristina Fernandez, a move that sent Repsol shares tumbling but delighted many of her compatriots.

“I must express my profound unease. It’s a negative decision for everyone,” Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, he said the Spanish-controlled company was being expropriated “without any justification.”

Spanish industry minister Jose Manuel Soria promised “consequences” in the coming days. “They will be in the diplomatic field, the industrial field, and on energy,” he said.

Spain was due to consider next steps at a cabinet meeting on Friday. But it appeared to have little leverage over Argentina, which has proven impervious to pressure in the past.

Repsol said YPF was worth $18 billion as a whole, and it would be seeking compensation on that basis, but the Spanish oil major’s shares fell by 7.5 percent in Madrid.

Argentina’s deputy economy minister said Buenos Aires would not meet Repsol’s valuation.

“This battle is not over,” Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau said. “The expropriation is nothing more than a way of covering over the social and economic crisis facing Argentina right now.”

The company said it could raise money in the bond market and sell some assets to help its cash flow.

Fernandez dismissed the risk of reprisals, saying: “This president isn’t going to respond to any threats ... because I represent the Argentine people. I‘m the head of state, not a thug.”

A surging fuel import bill has pushed a widening energy shortfall to the top of her agenda at a time of worsening state finances in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged Argentina to uphold international agreements on business protection with Spain. “I am seriously disappointed about yesterday’s announcement,” he said in Brussels.

Europe’s trade chief would write to Argentina’s trade minister to “reiterate our serious concerns” while an EU-Argentina meeting this week would be postponed.

Under World Trade Organization rules, however, Spain cannot limit imports from Argentina and Brussels would not seek to curb the trade perks that the South American nation enjoys with Europe as a developing country, an EU trade official said.

“It’s absolutely shameful considering everything that Spain has done for Argentina,” said a woman called Domi, who was filling her tank at a Repsol petrol station in Madrid.

“I hope the government takes measures and does something serious. They’ve pulled our leg long enough!”

Spanish media condemned the Argentine action, believed to be the biggest nationalization in the natural resources field since the seizure of Russia’s Yukos oil company a decade ago.

La Razon newspaper carried a photograph of Fernandez on its front page in a pool of oil with the headline: “Kirchner’s Dirty War”, referring to her full name.

El Periodico spoke of “The New Evita”, noting Fernandez announced the nationalization in a room decorated with a large portrait of Eva Peron, the actress married to a president and revered by many Argentines as a champion of the poor.

Repsol’s Brufau said he suspected nationalization of YPF was imminent when he tried to contact Fernandez last Friday and was told that the president “was angry” and did not want to speak.

YPF has been under pressure from Fernandez’s centre-left government to boost oil production, and its share price has plunged in recent months on speculation about a state takeover.

Spanish investment in Argentina may now be at risk after the move on YPF. In the “reconquista”, or reconquest, of the 1990s, newly privatized Spanish businesses bought Latin American banks, telephone companies and utilities, much as their armor-clad ancestors had conquered the region 500 years earlier.

“The measure creates legal insecurity for all European Union and foreign firms in the country,” Europe’s foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said. “I am also alarmed to note that the president referred, in her speech, to investments in other sectors such as telecoms and banking.”

Foreign investors are key to helping develop one of the world’s largest reserves of shale oil and gas recently discovered in the Vaca Muerta area of Argentina.

Investors in financial markets pushed up the cost of protecting Argentina’s debt against the risk of default. Since February, Argentine credit default swaps have cost more than for Venezuela, Latin America’s other highly speculative credit.

Argentine bond spreads over comparable U.S. Treasuries widened to almost three times the average of the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus (EMBI+).

ACE UP ITS SLEEVE?

Some analysts questioned whether Argentina might have an ace up its sleeve in the form of a new partner such as China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group).

A Chinese website said Sinopec was in talks with Repsol to buy YPF for more than $15 billion, although other sources said the nationalization move would probably get in the way of such a deal. Sinopec dismissed the report as a rumor.

Fernandez said the government would ask Congress, which she controls, to approve a bill to expropriate a controlling 51 percent stake in YPF by seizing shares held exclusively by Repsol, saying energy was a “vital resource”.

“If this policy continues - draining fields dry, no exploration and practically no investment - the country will end up having no viable future, not because of a lack of resources but because of business policies,” she said.

An Argentine tribunal will be responsible for valuing the company as part of the takeover. Central bank reserves or state pension funds could be used for compensation.

Fernandez, who still wears the black of mourning 18 months after the death of her husband and predecessor as president Nestor Kirchner, stunned investors in 2008 when she nationalized private pension funds. She has also renationalized the country’s flagship airline, Aerolineas Argentinas.

Such measures are popular with ordinary Argentines, many of whom blame free-market policies such as the privatizations of the 1990s for the economic crisis and debt default of 2001/02.