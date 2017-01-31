FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Spanish police arrest three linked to 25-million-euro art heist
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
January 31, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 7 months ago

Spanish police arrest three linked to 25-million-euro art heist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested three people on Tuesday in connection with the theft of five paintings by the Irish-born artist Francis Bacon that were worth 25 million euros ($26.88 million), the Interior Ministry said.

Police raided six homes in the Madrid region and seized a gun, ammunition, manuals to cracking safes, laser devices and oxy-fuel cylinders used to cut metal, the ministry said in a statement.

The three people were "directly connected" to the robbery and were part of a group that burgled homes across Spain, the statement said. Five other members of the gang were also arrested for a further 15 robberies.

The art works, which police have not identified, have not been found since they were stolen from a home back in 2015, a ministry spokesman said.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

Reporting by Amanda Calvo; Editing by Angus Berwick and Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.