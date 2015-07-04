FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain arrests Moroccan accused of distributing Islamic State propaganda
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Spain arrests Moroccan accused of distributing Islamic State propaganda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man in the north eastern city of Badalona on Saturday accused of distributing militant Islamist propaganda across social networks, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the man was a supporter of Islamic State militants and had called for jihad on two fronts.

“On one side, the call for Muslims to go to Syria and Iraq and form part of the self-proclaimed caliphate and, on the other, for those that cannot travel, autonomous terrorist acts in their respective countries of origin or residence,” it said.

Spain says it is working to prevent radicalized young Muslims joining armed groups in Syria or Iraq or attacking targets at home. As of June 23, it had arrested 45 people this year in relation to international terrorism, according to the ministry’s website.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.