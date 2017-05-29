FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain arrests 14 on suspicion of making, selling performance-enhancing drugs
May 29, 2017 / 1:11 PM / in 3 months

Spain arrests 14 on suspicion of making, selling performance-enhancing drugs

1 Min Read

Confiscated drugs are displayed at the headquarters of the Spanish Civil Guard in Madrid, Spain May 29, 2017.Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police raided 25 homes, warehouses and gymnasiums and arrested 14 people accused of belonging to a network manufacturing and trafficking performance-enhancing drugs, the interior ministry said on Monday.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The haul of 3 million doses of 120 different substances, including anabolic steroids and hormones, and active and inert drug-making ingredients and equipment, was one of the largest in Europe, the ministry said.

The police operation took place in Alicante, Valencia, Valladolid and Malaga and began in October 2016 after police detected a wholesale distribution network of manufactured drugs and ingredients originating mainly in China and India.

During the raids, large amounts of base ingredients and drug-making equipment were uncovered, suggesting at least part of the network was responsible for the manufacturing of home-made drugs, the ministry said.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Hugh Lawson

