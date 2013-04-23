FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two al Qaeda suspects arrested in Spain
#World News
April 23, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

Two al Qaeda suspects arrested in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested two men suspected of being linked to militant Islamist network al Qaeda, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

One man, an Algerian, was arrested in the eastern province of Zaragoza and the other, a Morrocan, in the southern province of Murcia, after a joint operation between Spain, France and Morocco, the statement said.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry declined to give any further information.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
