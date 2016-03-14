FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish police arrest 30 accused of robbing drug traffickers
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 1:38 PM / a year ago

Spanish police arrest 30 accused of robbing drug traffickers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested 30 people accused of robbing, kidnapping and torturing drug traffickers, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Police detained 21 Moroccans, eight Spaniards and one person from Senegal and are investigating another five people, it said.

Those detained are accused of fixing tracking devices to drugs sold to the traffickers before they left Morocco en route to Spain, where members of the group, dressed as security officials, confiscated the drugs.

The suspects also kidnapped and tortured traffickers for information on other drugs stashes, the ministry said, adding the drugs were then exchanged in France for weapons and ammunition.

In raids across Spain, more than two-and-a-half tonnes of hashish, 16 vehicles, more than 60,000 euros ($67,000) in cash, six guns and mobile phones were confiscated, the ministry said.

The operation was carried out by the Spanish police in collaboration with Catalonian and Moroccan security forces, the Interior Ministry said.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Janet Lawrence

