FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Spain arrests 56 men in child pornography bust
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 10 months ago

Spain arrests 56 men in child pornography bust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested 56 men accused of possessing and distributing pornographic photos and videos of children, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The men, some of whom were repeat offenders, all lived in Spain and were between 40 and 60 years old. They used an online file-sharing ring which disseminated caches of pornographic material featuring the sexual abuse or exploitation of minors, the police said.

The 18-month police operation covered the entire country and uncovered hundreds of computers, hard drives and DVDs with an undisclosed number of files featuring extreme sexual violence against boys and girls, the ministry said.

Reporting by Amanda Calvo, editing by Paul Day, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.