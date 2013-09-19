FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baby dies on luggage carousel in Spanish airport
#World News
September 19, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 4 years ago

Baby dies on luggage carousel in Spanish airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A five-month-old baby died on a carousel for outsized luggage in the airport of the Spanish resort town of Alicante late on Wednesday, airport and emergency officials said on Thursday.

The baby’s mother was travelling from Gatwick airport near London with the baby and another small child and was due to be picked up by the father in the airport, an airport spokeswoman said.

Officials could not confirm the exact circumstances of the death, but one airport security worker said it appeared the accident happened after the mother put the baby down briefly on the conveyor belt.

“The mother apparently put him down on the conveyor belt when she went to reach for something,” she told Atlas news agency in televised comments.

Emergency services received a call at 0033 local time (6:33 a.m. ET) requesting psychological counseling for the family, an emergency services spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

