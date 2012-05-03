Analysis: For Spain, "bad bank" blueprints offer no quick fix

LONDON (Reuters) - If Spain is looking for a “bad bank” model to choose from in its search for a cure for its deeply troubled banking sector, it has plenty of options to draw on from around Europe.

Sweden, Ireland, Britain and Germany all have their own blueprints. And all could offer elements attractive to Spanish policy makers.

Madrid is sounding out investment banks on creating its own structure as it seeks to free banks from toxic real estate assets, allowing them to concentrate instead on lending and helping the country out of a deep economic hole.

It is unlikely to opt wholesale for one of the approaches already tried, drawing instead on aspects of each. What it must avoid, bankers, property experts and analysts said, is failing to fully mark down the value of loans and recapitalize the banks, which would further undermine confidence.

But even if Spain restores faith in its lenders, Sweden’s experience shows state involvement is almost certain and that it could take decades to sort out the resulting bad bank.

“Spain needs to isolate the banks from further real estate problems, drawing a line under that exposure, so they can move on,” said Jonathan Thompson, chairman of the international real estate practice at KPMG.

“But this has to be a government-supported entity, with the time and capital. This is an issue that will need working through, for certainly five years-plus.”

Spain has said it will not ask for European Union or IMF money to solve the problem of its banks, and its own finances are stretched. That means any bad bank, or variation on that structure, looks unlikely to force banks to take big enough losses on their assets.

“The market’s preferred solution would be for Spain to tap the EFSF or ESM for funds to recapitalize the banks. But what’s proposed at the moment ... there’s no fresh capital coming in,” said Jon Peace, European banks analyst at Nomura.

TOXIC ASSETS

Last week a government source said Spain’s banking sector, not the government, will assume the cost of any unprovisioned losses on real estate assets after they are moved into a special holding company.

The government plans to move toxic assets on bank books into a real-estate holding entities by the summer. An independent body of real estate professionals would evaluate the assets and later sell them off.

Under a banking reform presented by Spain’s new centre-right government in February, the banks have already drastically written down their property holdings.

“The danger is that Spain becomes like Ireland, where the assets become a ward of the state. The issue is whether you can short-circuit that and get capital into the banks, take a more realistic valuation on loans, stabilize the deposit outflow and improve the funding situation,” Nomura’s Peace said.

At its most extreme, failure could sap customer confidence and lead to a run on deposits. A more likely outcome could be what occurred in Japan in the 1990s, when its struggle to get to grips with a banking crisis resulted in a long, drawn out deleveraging and a “lost decade” as its economy stagnated.

Spain’s banks have been hit by billions of euros of losses after the bursting of a decade-long property bubble in 2008. The government is looking at what it calls a liquidation structure - refusing to use the term bad bank - to take toxic assets off the banks’ books.

A bad bank is a vehicle set up to buy the non-performing loans of a bank and run them down. It forces the “good” bank to take a big hit on the value of the loans in return for cleansing it of toxic assets to allow it to recover.

A bad bank set up by Sweden in 1992 set the template. More recently there have been variations in Ireland, Britain, Switzerland and Germany, and as far afield as Latvia.

LOSS OF PATIENCE

Doubts about the quality of Spanish banking assets - there has been no deep, independent analysis of assets - is undermining confidence in its industry. Added to that is the prospect that recession will add to loan losses.

“There is mistrust and loss of patience on behalf of the market on the restructuring process so far. Will they require external help? I think what they require is an external pair of eyes to make sure there is an independent and robust evaluation of problem assets ,” Antonio Garcia Pascual at Barclays Capital said.

Spain’s banks have been told to set aside 54 billion euros for potential real estate assets this year, but analysts said more is needed to cover corporate and residential loans. Barclays analysts estimate another 40 billion euros of provisions is needed, and some reckon the needs are far higher.

Setting up a bad bank could be a way out, but it is not a cheap or quick solution.

Ireland expects it to take a decade to run down the assets it put in its vehicle in 2009.

Sweden managed to dissolve its bad bank - called Securum, which took over risky and non-performing loans of two of its most troubled banks - after five years. It was praised for achieving the trick of restoring confidence in its banks and getting the economy growing.

Ireland sought to draw a line under its banking crisis in 2009 by forcing banks to put their toxic loans into a new vehicle, called NAMA, at market prices, forcing banks to raise capital to absorb that hit. Initial hopes that assets would be marked down by about 20 percent proved optimistic, and the losses averaged 57 percent, requiring huge state bailouts.

That model showed the drawback of the approach. Transferring assets to a new legal entity crystallizes massive losses immediately, putting pressure on the sovereign.

FURTHER WRITEDOWNS

However, Spain would not face such a huge shock, since writedowns on bad assets already taken range from 80 percent on undeveloped lots to 35 percent on finished homes. The market expects further writedowns, but they would not be from the original book value.

Britain did not opt for a full bad bank. Its two big troubled banks - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L) - were bailed out by the state and set up non-core divisions to run down billions of pounds of their troubled loans. The government also provided insurance so losses would be capped, although Lloyds opted not to join the scheme, and RBS will not need to use the insurance.

Switzerland’s structure for rescuing UBS UBSN.VX saw it take about $60 billion of its troubled assets and put them into a fund controlled by the central bank. After raising funds, UBS put about $6 billion of equity into the bad bank, and the structure was praised for giving investors confidence on the bank’s downside risk.

“One option, based on the Northern Rock model, is to take the good assets and spin those out,” said Nils Melngailis at restructuring specialist Alvarez & Marsal, who was also former CEO of Latvia’s Parex Bank, which was split into a good bank and bad bank after the 2008 financial crisis.

“This avoids some of the transfer price issues and you are left with the old entity which can be wound down, with the good assets more easily sold off,” Melngailis said. “This does require an element of government intervention to capitalize the ‘good bank’.”