Spanish 'bad bank' faces fresh charges from property valuations

A man talks on the phone from the window of a Sareb-owned building in Madrid March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s “bad bank”, set up to relieve ailing lenders of their soured real estate assets, said on Friday it faced more charges from the falling value of its properties, which have already eaten into its earnings.

Sareb, which was created in the wake of the 2012 financial crisis, will have to carry out valuations on half of its properties by the end of the year under new rules set out by the Bank of Spain.

The review will involve about 250,000 buildings on its books, Sareb said. It will also have to repeat the valuations every three years and revalue its entire portfolio of assets by the end of next year.

Sareb said the process would generate more provisions against losses and that it may have to convert some of its debt into capital to cope with those if needed.

“That accounting impact will not substantially affect the revenues foreseen in (Sareb)’s business plan,” the bad bank said in a statement, adding that it might however have to convert some of the 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion) it had in subordinated debt into capital.

Sareb is partly backed by government funds and counts some of Spain’s top lenders among its shareholders, including Santander (SAN.MC). Banks such as Santander, Caixabank (CABK.MC) and Sabadell (SABE.MC) are also investors in Sareb’s subordinated debt.

The bad bank ruled out asking its investors to contribute extra funds to beef up its capital.

Sareb was set up to take toxic real estate loans and properties from lenders such as Bankia (BKIA.MC) which had to be bailed out by the state after a collapse in property prices pushed some banks to the brink.

Property prices have stabilized somewhat since the 2008 crash, though they are still dropping slightly. Property experts Tinsa said on Thursday prices had fallen 0.9 percent in August from a year earlier.

Sareb made its second annual loss in a row in 2014, after already taking charges against losses on loans or properties that had fallen in value.

($1 = 0.8957 euros)