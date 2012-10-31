FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Rajoy does not see urgent bailout need: government source
#Business News
October 31, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Rajoy does not see urgent bailout need: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy waits at the Spanish parliament before delivering a speech on the results of the last European council, in Madrid October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy does not see an urgent need to seek a rescue for government finances, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t ask for it, but we don’t see it necessary (right at the moment),” the source said.

The European Union’s progress toward banking union, deficit cutting at home, and the fact that the central government has issued almost all the debt it must sell this year, are the factors influencing Rajoy’s thinking on the timing, the source said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

