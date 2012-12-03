Spain makes formal request for EU bank aid

A Spanish flag flies next to the headquarters of Bankia bank in Madrid July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain on Monday requested formally the disbursement of 39.5 billion euros ($51.4 billion) of European funds to recapitalize its crippled banking sector, the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The money - 37 billion euros for the four nationalized banks Bankia (BKIA.MC), Catalunya Banc, NCG Banco and Banco de Valencia BVA.MC and 2.5 billion euros for the so-called “bad bank” - should be paid to the state’s banking fund FROB around December 12, it added.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve the disbursement later on Monday when they meet in Brussels for their monthly meeting.