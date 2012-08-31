Spain plans more salary cuts for rescued banks

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government plans to further cut the salaries of executives at banks that have received financial aid, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.
De Guindos was announcing new banking sector regulation as conditions to receiving up to 100 billion euros in European aid to prop up the country’s most troubled banks.
He said that for the time being there was no need to ask for accelerated aid for any Spanish banks.
