Spain plans more salary cuts for rescued banks
August 31, 2012 / 12:32 PM / 5 years ago

Spain plans more salary cuts for rescued banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government plans to further cut the salaries of executives at banks that have received financial aid, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

De Guindos was announcing new banking sector regulation as conditions to receiving up to 100 billion euros in European aid to prop up the country’s most troubled banks.

He said that for the time being there was no need to ask for accelerated aid for any Spanish banks.

Reporting By Fiona Ortiz, writing by Tracy Rucinski

