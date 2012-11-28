FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankia says to sell IAG stake within four years
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Bankia says to sell IAG stake within four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish nationalized lender Bankia said it plans to sell its 12 percent stake in the International Airlines Group (IAG) within four years, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Wednesday.

Bankia is shedding 50 billion euros of assets as part of restructuring plan. IAG is the owner of British Airways and Iberia.

Meanwhile, Bankia’s managing director Jordi Sevilla said the bank’s public debt holdings would fall to 30 billion euros from 40 billion currently.

Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.