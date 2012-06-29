FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Bankia to shed 30 billion euros in property by 2015
June 29, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Bankia to shed 30 billion euros in property by 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia plans to shed 30 billion euros ($37.28 billion) in property assets, half of what it currently holds, by 2015, Chief Executive Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Friday at a shareholders meeting.

He also said the bank would improve its cost-income ratio to 40 percent from its current level of 60 percent by 2015.

Bankia, which was taken over by the government in Spain’s biggest ever bank rescue, has asked for 19 billion euros in aid, which will come from a European rescue package for Spanish banks.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Paul Day

