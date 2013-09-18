FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Bankia near to sale of brokerage unit: source
September 18, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Bankia near to sale of brokerage unit: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s state rescued lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) is in exclusive talks with the brokerage GVC to sell its own broker affiliate as part of its efforts to shore up capital, a source involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

The sale, which the source said could be closed next week, is worth between 20 million and 40 million euros ($26.7 million-$53.4 million), according to media reports.

A Bankia spokesman declined to comment.

The lender received 18 billion euros in European aid after it was brought down by its massive exposure to a collapsed real estate market and is under pressure to sell assets and clean up its books.

($1 = 0.7491 euros)

Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski, Fiona Ortiz and Louise Heavens

