FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to seek advisers on Bankia stake sale next week
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 31, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 4 years ago

Spain to seek advisers on Bankia stake sale next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A customer steps off a bank bus during its monthly call on customers in the village of Maderuelo, central Spain, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will next week formally seek advisors to steer the sale of part of its 68 percent stake in bailed out lender Bankia (BKIA.MC), a spokeswoman for the country’s bank restructuring fund FROB said on Friday.

Government and banking sources had told Reuters earlier this month the Spanish government was considering selling a stake of as much as 18 percent during the first quarter of this year, aiming to start recouping part of the 22 billion euros ($29.8 billion) injected into the bank since 2012.

Bankia became a symbol of Spain’s financial crisis, after the huge losses it and other banks suffered due to a property market collapse forced the government to take 41.3 billion euros in European aid to rescue the country’s weakest lenders.

A source with knowledge of planning at the economy ministry and the FROB said the state would likely follow in the footsteps of UK Financial Investments, which first sold a 6 percent stake in Lloyds (LLOY.L) in September and is now looking at selling more, possibly including a sale to retail investors.

At the current market price, a stake of 18 percent in Bankia would be worth about 2.7 billion euros. Under a Europe-agreed restructuring plan, the state has until 2017 to exit the ownership of the bank. ($1 = 0.7373 euros)

Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.