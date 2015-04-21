Spain's Bankia to ask court to freeze Rato assets

Bankia bank's former President Rodrigo Rato leaves the funeral of Emilio Botin at Santander cathedral, northern Spain September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) - Bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia said on Tuesday it would ask a court to freeze the assets of former boss Rodrigo Rato, also an ex-International Monetary Fund chief, as it grapples with the fallout of its ill-fated 2011 listing.

As part of an investigation into the flotation -- which took place less than a year before the lender needed rescuing -- Spain’s High Court earlier this year told Bankia, its parent BFA and four former managers including Rato to deposit funds with it to cover potential liabilities.

However, Bankia and state-owned BFA were the only parties to put forward the 800 million euros ($855 million) requested.

Bankia Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri told a news conference on Tuesday the lender would ask the court to freeze the former managers’ assets next week.

The bailed-out lender is claiming 133 million euros from the former executives, a source familiar with the matter said.

Rato’s lawyer was not immediately available to comment.

Rato, a one-time high-profile politician in Spain, oversaw Bankia’s public listing as chairman and left the bank just before its 2012 state rescue.

He is under investigation in two judicial cases concerning the bank, and has come under renewed scrutiny in recent days over a money laundering investigation into his personal wealth. He denies wrongdoing.

Rato told state news agency Efe on Tuesday that he was temporarily relinquishing his positions at Spanish telecoms group Telefonica, where he sat on two advisory boards for European and Latin American issues.

Telefonica declined to comment.

Rato had already lost a position at Santander last November when the advisory board he sat on there was disbanded.

Bankia is due to hold its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, which in recent years has attracted protesters, including small investors who lost money in its rescue.

($1 = 0.9354 euros)