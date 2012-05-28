FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankia parent group BFA posts 2011 loss of 3.3 billion euros
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 28, 2012 / 8:02 PM / in 5 years

Bankia parent group BFA posts 2011 loss of 3.3 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Spain's Bankia bank is seen on a wall of one of its branches in Madrid May 28, 2012. Spanish debt yields jumped and shares in fourth-largest lender Bankia SA plunged to record lows, highlighting a lack of confidence in government efforts to stabilise the finances of Spain and its ailing banks. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - BFA, the parent group of nationalized Spanish bank Bankia (BKIA.MC), said on Monday it had restated its 2011 results to reflect a 3.3 billion euro loss, rather than a 41 million euro profit, following a bailout from the state.

In a statement to the stock exchange regulator, BFA said the restated loss reflected a review of its loan portfolios and capital needs after a new audit and as part of the clean-up plan implemented by the government.

BFA last Friday asked for a public bailout of 19 billion euros ($23.8 billion) on top of an earlier cash injection of 4.5 billion euros.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado,; Editing by Julien Toyer and Sarah Morris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.