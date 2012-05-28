Bankia parent group BFA posts 2011 loss of 3.3 billion euros

MADRID (Reuters) - BFA, the parent group of nationalized Spanish bank Bankia (BKIA.MC), said on Monday it had restated its 2011 results to reflect a 3.3 billion euro loss, rather than a 41 million euro profit, following a bailout from the state.
In a statement to the stock exchange regulator, BFA said the restated loss reflected a review of its loan portfolios and capital needs after a new audit and as part of the clean-up plan implemented by the government.
BFA last Friday asked for a public bailout of 19 billion euros ($23.8 billion) on top of an earlier cash injection of 4.5 billion euros.
