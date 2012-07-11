FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private sector to share burden of Spanish bank restructuring: EU Commission
#Business News
July 11, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Private sector to share burden of Spanish bank restructuring: EU Commission

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The private sector will be involved in bearing the cost of restructuring Spain’s banks, but senior bank bondholders and depositors will not be affected by such burden-sharing, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Wednesday.

“Once we have a clear sense of the costs of restructuring ... we will work on the principle that private sector participation in the distribution of losses is necessary in order to ensure that taxpayers do not have to shoulder an unfair burden,” Simon O‘Connor, a spokesman for the European Commission, told a regular news briefing.

“This approach has been based on the principles of minimizing the costs to taxpayers while at the same time safeguarding financial stability.”

The spokesman said, however, that senior bondholders and depositors would not be involved. “It is clear that senior bondholders would not be involved in this burden-sharing,” he said.

“A key principle of the bank recapitalization and restructuring exercise is to safeguard financial stability. Clearly obliging the depositors, who will also, let me emphasize, not be involved in any burden-sharing and also senior bondholders, would run counter to that requirement.”

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield

