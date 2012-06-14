Spain banks borrowed 324.6 billion euros from ECB in May

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed a new record high of 324.6 billion euros from the European Central Bank in May, up from 316.9 billion euros in April, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Thursday.

The data reflected that banks remain largely shut of the interbank funding market as banks shy away from lending to each other in a worsening euro zone debt crisis.

Total net borrowing was 287.8 billion euros in May compared with 263.5 billion euros in April.

The data chime with figures from Portugal, where borrowing in May also hit a new record high of 58.7 billion euros.