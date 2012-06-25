FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain formally requests European aid for its banks
#Business News
June 25, 2012 / 8:37 AM / in 5 years

Spain formally requests European aid for its banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman speaks on her mobile phone as she stands next to euro signs in Madrid June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain formally requested on Monday European aid of up to 100 billion euros for its banks, the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Spain’s Economy Minister Luis De Guindos said in the letter to Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker that the final amount of the financial assistance would be set at a later stage but

should be enough to cover all banks’ needs plus an additional security buffer.

He also confirmed his intention to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the package, which would include full details, by July 9.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by Paul Day)

