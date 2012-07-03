FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deal on Spain's bank aid may be delayed until July 20: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Deal on Spain's bank aid may be delayed until July 20: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Minority shareholders protesting against the abuses of banks and saving banks are reflected on the headquarters of Spain's lender bank Bankia in Madrid June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - A final agreement for European aid of up to 100 billion euros ($126.06 billion) for Spanish banks may be delayed by a few days, until July 20, to allow more time for negotiations, two sources close to the talks said on Tuesday.

The signature of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was initially scheduled for July 9, when euro zone finance ministers hold their monthly meeting in Brussels.

“The document will be looked at on Monday. We will try to close a deal but it may well take a few more days,” said one of the sources, confirming that a new meeting of the Eurogroup had been penciled in on July 20.

The MoU is due to specify the maturity and the interest rate of the loans - probably over 15 years and between 3 and 4 percent respectively, according to government sources - as well as the conditions attached to them such as a restructuring of the entire sector and a reform of banking supervision.

The source also said the first tranche of European money would be sent to Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB on time for the state-rescued banks Bankia, CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and Banco de Valencia to keep running their day-to-day operations normally.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said earlier on Tuesday that the European lifeline should be made available to the banks within weeks, while Secretary of State for Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre had raised last week the possibility of using “transitory liquidity mechanisms”, without providing any detail.

Reporting by Julien Toyer in Madrid and John O'Donnell in Brussels; editing by Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.