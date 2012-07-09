Bad bank, more capital, conditions for Spanish aid: government

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will agree to create a single bad bank to house toxic assets from its banking sector, and all of the country’s banks will raise core capital to 9 percent, as conditions for up to 100 billion euros in European aid, a government source said on Monday.

The source said Spain would sign a memorandum of understanding on Monday in Brussels regarding the rescue, which would be followed on July 20 by a loan agreement, which would possibly be on 15-year terms at 3 percent to 4 percent interest.