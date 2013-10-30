FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish banks to get 28 billion euros capital boost from state: sources
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 30, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish banks to get 28 billion euros capital boost from state: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will give its banks a 28-billion-euro capital boost by allowing them to transform so-called deferred tax assets into tax credits backed by the state and count them as core capital under new Basel III rules, five sources said on Wednesday.

The measure, seen by analysts as a key element to determine whether Spanish banks will pass or fail a Europe-wide stress test next year, has already received the backing of the European Central Bank and will be made official in November, the official and banking sources said.

Under international Basel III rules, DTAs will not be counted as part of a bank’s core capital from January 2014, potentially reducing a key measure of solvency for Spanish banks, many of which had to be rescued by European funds in the wake of the financial crisis.

A spokeswoman for the Treasury Ministry, which will have the final say on the measure, said no final decision had yet been made. The economy ministry and the Bank of Spain declined to comment.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.