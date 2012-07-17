FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain not planning to close down any bank: Economy Minister
July 17, 2012 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

Spain not planning to close down any bank: Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is not planning to close down any of its ailing lenders, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said, contradicting the Bank of Spain governor who said earlier on Tuesday that non-viable entities should be wound down.

Four banks currently nationalized - Bankia (BKIA.MC), CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and Banco de Valencia - could face the prospect of being wound down if the European Commission concludes that the cost of their recapitalization is higher than the cost of an orderly resolution.

Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah Morris

