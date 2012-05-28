FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain PM: No external rescue of Spanish banks
#Business News
May 28, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Spain PM: No external rescue of Spanish banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will not resort to external rescue funds to clean-up the country’s troubled financial system, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Monday, adding that nationalized lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) will be sold once it is cleaned up.

Bankia has asked Spain’s government for rescue funding of 19 billion euros ($24 billion), beyond 4.5 billion euros it has also received from the government, raising concerns over the potential bill for a rescue of the system as a whole.

Reporting By Sarah White, writing by Tracy Rucinski

