Spain's BBVA to repay part of ECB cash in January, February
#Business News
January 25, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Spain's BBVA to repay part of ECB cash in January, February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA (BBVA.MC) will in January repay a “meaningful” part of the long-term loans it has taken from the European Central Bank, a spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.

The bank will also pay back another chunk of the loans in February, she added, though that is unlikely to be the whole remainder of the loans.

BBVA borrowed roughly 22 billion euros ($29.42 billion) from the ECB, which set up so-called longer term refinancing operations or LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012.

European banks will repay 137 billion euros of such loans next week.

($1 = 0.7477 euros)

Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz

