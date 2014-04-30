FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's BBVA profit down 64 percent, misses forecast
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 30, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's BBVA profit down 64 percent, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man exits a BBVA bank branch in Madrid October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank, BBVA, on Wednesday posted a 64 percent fall in first quarter net profit to 624 million euros, largely due to an unfavorable comparison after it booked gains from asset sales a year ago, though revenues also fell.

BBVA missed analyst expectations for a 715-million-euro net profit in the quarter in a Reuters poll. The bank said that stripping out one-off gains, its profit after tax would have been up 19 percent on a year ago, at 744 million euros.

The bank, which relies heavily on Latin America for profits and especially Mexico, said revenues fell nearly 7 percent to 5 billion euros. Net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 6.4 percent to 3.4 billion euros, slightly below forecasts.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.