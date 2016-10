MADRID At least 77 people have been injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a cafe in the Spanish town of Velez-Malaga on the southern coast, a spokesman for the Andalucia region's emergency unit said.

The spokesman said five people were being treated for serious injuries after the explosion at about 1.00 p.m. ET during a festival in the town, which is close to the popular tourist destination of Malaga.

(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Rodrigo de Miguel; editing by David Clarke)