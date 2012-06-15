Spain faces new debt tests after Greek elections

MADRID (Reuters) - With Spain’s borrowing costs already near record highs on fears about the cost of fixing its banks, the country’s ability to fund itself will be tested next week when it sells short- and medium-term debt in the wake of the Greek election.

The Treasury said on Friday it would sell three medium-term bonds on Thursday following a short-term debt T-bill auction on Tuesday.

The Treasury did not say how much it aims to raise at either of the auctions, but it is expected to keep the target low when it announces the issuance range on Monday at around 0800 EDT as refinancing costs rise.

While Madrid will likely pay punitive costs to dip into debt markets across all maturities, investors will be keen to see if there is still market appetite for Spanish paper.

The yield on Spain’s 10-year bond topped 7 percent on Thursday after Moody’s downgraded the country’s debt to one notch above junk grade, a level after which Portugal, Ireland and Greece were forced to seek external aid.

Spain is already receiving European support to recapitalize its banks, many of which were shattered after a property bubble burst.

The outlook for the auctions will hinge on the result of Greek election on Sunday, which could be won by parties vowing to tear up an agreement over the harsh economic measures imposed by the European Union.

Any sign that the new Greek political leaders will fight with the EU over the terms of their latest bailout will bring greater uncertainty to the future of the euro zone and will hit countries next in the firing line including Spain and Italy.

“The Greek election is pivotal. But even in the event of a favorable result it will not allay fundamental concerns over Spain and Italy,” analyst at London-based consultancy 4Cast Jo Tomkins said.

“Spain would do well to make a low target for the bonds, and try to sell at the top end of that.”

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi said on Friday it was ready to step in and help bank liquidity should the Greek elections show a negative outcome.

Spain has sold 58 percent of its medium and long-term issuance needs for the year, but cannot afford to pay high rates for its debt over a sustained period.

On Thursday Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the current situation, where benchmark bond yields have hit euro-era record highs this week, was unsustainable and Spain would continue to take measures to bring its debt costs down.