5 months ago
Spanish cabinet passes long-delayed draft budget for 2017
#Big Story 10
March 31, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 5 months ago

Spanish cabinet passes long-delayed draft budget for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's minority government has approved its long-delayed draft budget plan for 2017, spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said at a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

The government's official economic forecasts for 2017, also presented on Friday, remain unchanged, with growth seen coming at 2.5 percent after the economy expanded by 3.2 percent in 2016.

"The figures are very conservative," the government said in a statement on the forecasts.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day

