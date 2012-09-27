FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain cuts ministerial spending by 8.9 percent in 2013
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

Spain cuts ministerial spending by 8.9 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro prepares to chair a meeting of Spain's regional finance ministers in Madrid July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday the government ministry spending would be cut by 8.9 percent in 2013, while overall budget spending would increase by 5.6 percent.

Presenting the budget for the year ahead, Montoro also said that tax revenue would grow by 3.8 percent in 2013 compared with this year.

New tax measures previously announced would boost tax revenue by 4.7 billion euros ($6.0 billion) over the next 2 years, he added. ($1 = 0.7775 euros)

Reporting by Julien Toyer and Fiona Ortiz; Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.