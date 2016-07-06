FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bull-running enthusiasts mark start of Pamplona fiestas
July 6, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Bull-running enthusiasts mark start of Pamplona fiestas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PAMPLONA, Spain, July 6 (Reuters) - Jubilant crowds filled Pamplona's main square on Wednesday as the traditional "Chupinazo", a firecracker in the shape of a rocket, burst into the sky, marking the beginning of the northern Spanish city's week-long San Fermin festival.

The festival, which draws spectators from around the world, features daily morning bull runs where the animals are led by runners through the city's streets.

Revelers in white T-shirts and trousers held up red handkerchiefs, waiting to tie the garment around their necks after organizers fired the "Chupinazo" at midday.

Writing By Reuters Television

