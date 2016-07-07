Spain's San Fermin bull-running week kicks off without gorings

Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016.

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Pamplona's week-long bull-running festival began on Thursday without any gorings in the two-and-a-half minute dash through the northern Spanish city, though five men were treated for minor injuries.

The San Fermin summer festival, in which runners are chased along the narrow streets by specially bred bulls, is the most famous of many across Spain and attracts thousands of revelers from across the world.

Thursday's 875-metre run to Pamplona's bull ring lasted 2 minutes 28 seconds and included ten bulls from the Fuente Ymbro ranch.