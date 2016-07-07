FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain's San Fermin bull-running week kicks off without gorings
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
July 7, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Spain's San Fermin bull-running week kicks off without gorings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016.Eloy Alonso

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Pamplona's week-long bull-running festival began on Thursday without any gorings in the two-and-a-half minute dash through the northern Spanish city, though five men were treated for minor injuries.

The San Fermin summer festival, in which runners are chased along the narrow streets by specially bred bulls, is the most famous of many across Spain and attracts thousands of revelers from across the world.

Thursday's 875-metre run to Pamplona's bull ring lasted 2 minutes 28 seconds and included ten bulls from the Fuente Ymbro ranch.

Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.