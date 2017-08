Two gored on fourth day of Spain's San Fermin bull-run festival

A "recortador" puts a ring on a wild cow's horn during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016.

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Two people were gored on Sunday on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in northern Spain, where bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

A man also died after being injured in a local bull-run the night before, the same day as a bullfighter and another man participating in a village event were killed in two of the many summer festivals in Spain.

San Fermin is the most famous of the festivals, attracting thousands of revelers who visit from around the world to witness the bull runs spread over eight days along an 825-metre route through Pamplona's old town.

The two men were gored in the neck and chest respectively, the festival's organizers said on their Twitter account. Three others suffered trauma-related injuries.

Authorities said on Sunday that a 65-year-old man had died in a bull-run the previous night in the small town of Fuentesauco close to the university city of Salamanca.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital after the bull's horn pierced his chest three times when it caught him in a blind alley, a local newspaper, La Opinion de Zamora, said.