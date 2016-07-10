FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Two gored on fourth day of Spain's San Fermin bull-run festival
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
July 10, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Two gored on fourth day of Spain's San Fermin bull-run festival

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A "recortador" puts a ring on a wild cow's horn during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016.Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Two people were gored on Sunday on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in northern Spain, where bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

A man also died after being injured in a local bull-run the night before, the same day as a bullfighter and another man participating in a village event were killed in two of the many summer festivals in Spain.

San Fermin is the most famous of the festivals, attracting thousands of revelers who visit from around the world to witness the bull runs spread over eight days along an 825-metre route through Pamplona's old town.

The two men were gored in the neck and chest respectively, the festival's organizers said on their Twitter account. Three others suffered trauma-related injuries.

Authorities said on Sunday that a 65-year-old man had died in a bull-run the previous night in the small town of Fuentesauco close to the university city of Salamanca.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital after the bull's horn pierced his chest three times when it caught him in a blind alley, a local newspaper, La Opinion de Zamora, said.

Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.