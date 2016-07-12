FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Five hurt, no gorings at sixth day of Spain's bull-run festival
#Lifestyle
July 12, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Five hurt, no gorings at sixth day of Spain's bull-run festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Runners sprint along Victoriano del Rio bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2016.Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Five people were treated for minor injuries but there were no gorings at the sixth San Fermin bull run this year in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona on Tuesday.

Animals weighing around 650 kilos (1,433 pounds) race after runners from around the world, many wearing a white shirt and red scarf, through the narrow streets of Pamplona each morning during the nine-day summer festival.

The run on Tuesday featured specially-bred bulls from the Victoriano de Rio ranch and the 875-metre dash from pen to Pamplona bull ring lasted just 2 minutes 13 seconds, the fastest so far this year.

Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
