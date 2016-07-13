FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
One man gored in leg during bull run in Pamplona
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 8:18 AM / a year ago

One man gored in leg during bull run in Pamplona

Runners sprint along Nunez del Cuvillo bulls during the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2016.Susana Vera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - One man was gored in the leg and seven people treated for minor injuries in the seventh bull run in this year's San Fermin festival in Spain, which featured fewer runners after overnight rain left the streets more treacherous than usual.

The 875-metre sprint from the pen to Pamplona's bull ring by specially-bred animals chasing red-scarved runners through the city's cobbled streets is a central part of the nine-day festival in the northern city of Pamplona.

Wednesday's run featured bulls from the Nunez del Cuvillo ranch and lasted just 2 minutes 32 seconds. The festival ends on Thursday.

Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Paul Day, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.