Ruling CiU seen winning Catalonia vote, but losing seats

MADRID (Reuters) - The ruling Convergence and Union alliance, or CiU, is expected to get the most votes in regional elections in Spain’s Catalonia on Sunday, according to an exit poll by TV3, Catalan public television.

CiU, whose leader Artur Mas says he will call a referendum on Catalan independence from Spain, is seen winning 54-57 seats in the 135-seat regional assembly, or Parlament. That is down from the 62 seats it currently holds, and far from the absolute majority Mas had aimed for.

The Republican Left, or ERC, would take second place, the exit poll showed. The ERC is also a separatist party and could ally with Mas to push for a referendum.