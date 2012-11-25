FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ruling CiU seen winning Catalonia vote, but losing seats
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 25, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

Ruling CiU seen winning Catalonia vote, but losing seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The ruling Convergence and Union alliance, or CiU, is expected to get the most votes in regional elections in Spain’s Catalonia on Sunday, according to an exit poll by TV3, Catalan public television.

CiU, whose leader Artur Mas says he will call a referendum on Catalan independence from Spain, is seen winning 54-57 seats in the 135-seat regional assembly, or Parlament. That is down from the 62 seats it currently holds, and far from the absolute majority Mas had aimed for.

The Republican Left, or ERC, would take second place, the exit poll showed. The ERC is also a separatist party and could ally with Mas to push for a referendum.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.