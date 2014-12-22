FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2014 / 2:08 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Catalonia court to probe region head over independence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Catalonia's President Artur Mas attends a conference in Barcelona, assessing the situation after a symbolic vote on the region's independence from Spain, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s High Court said on Monday it would open proceedings over the alleged disobedience of regional President Artur Mas and other local leaders for holding a symbolic vote on independence from Spain in November.

The non-binding referendum had been strongly opposed by Spain’s central government and blocked by the country’s Constitutional Court. But Mas pressed ahead anyway, staging an informal poll in an event marshalled largely by volunteers instead of government officials.

Spain’s originally state prosecutor brought the case against Mas. The legal probe could potentially block him from taking part in regional elections.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer

