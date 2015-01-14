Spain's Catalonia to hold regional vote September 27 amid independence drive

Pro-independence citizens hold up giant letters reading "We are ready, Independence" during the final meeting before the 9N (November 9) consultation, in Barcelona November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID (Reuters) - The wealthy Spanish region of Catalonia will hold an election for its regional parliament on September 27, a vote the main parties want to use as a proxy for a referendum on independence opposed by Madrid.

The date, announced at a news conference by the head of the northeastern regional government Artur Mas on Wednesday, is a few months before Spain’s general election and reignites the deeply divisive issue of Catalonia’s status within or without Spain.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has taken a hard line on secessionist ambitions in the region, which accounts for one fifth of Spain’s economic output.

The vote will not include a joint list of candidates from the two main parties in favor of independence -- Mas’s Convergencia (Convergence) and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (The Republican Left of Catalonia).

“We will run with different (candidate) lists but with a common national road map,” Mas said.

The Catalan regional vote had been due no later than 2016.

Catalonia defied Madrid to go ahead with a symbolic secession vote on Nov. 9 and Artur Mas subsequently raised the prospect of early elections to further the independence cause.

A majority of people in Catalonia would vote to stay part of Spain, a poll by the regional government showed in December, the first in years to show a majority against independence but by a very slim margin.

