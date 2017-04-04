Spain court blocks Catalan budget for independence referendum

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Constitutional Court on Tuesday blocked the part of Catalonia's 2017 budget which would used to fund an independence referendum, a court spokeswoman said.

"The court has ruled unanimously in favor of the government's appeal against Catalonia's budget law," the spokesman said in a statement.

The Catalan budget had allocated 5.8 million euros ($6.2 million) to holding a referendum on separating from Spain.