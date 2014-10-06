FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalonia government to decide by October 15 whether to hold referendum
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 6, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Catalonia government to decide by October 15 whether to hold referendum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Catalonia's President Artur Mas addresses the media after a meeting with pro-independence parties at the Generalitat (government) Palace in Barcelona October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID (Reuters) - The government of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia will decide by October 15 whether to push ahead with a contested referendum on separation from the rest of Spain, a spokesman said on Monday.

Catalonia, with a population of 7.5 million people, its own language and accounting for a fifth of Spain’s economy, has long sought independence and was buoyed by the close result of last month’s referendum in Scotland.

But Spain’s central government says the referendum called for November 9 is illegal and the country’s Constitutional Court has suspended it while it deliberates on its legality, a process that could take months or years.

“We can’t decide on this... on November 7 or 8,” said Francesc Homs, spokesman for the Catalan government, in a radio interview.

Artur Mas, the leader of Catalonia, is under pressure from more radical pro-independence supporters to defy Madrid and the Constitutional Court and push ahead with the referendum.

Although his administration initially temporarily suspended campaigning for the referendum after the court ruling, it later changed its tone and said it would push on.

In a television advertisement on Saturday it said it had agreed “to take the legal, political and institutional initiative to guarantee the right to decide the political future of Catalonia”.

Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.