Catalan president says will sign decree to call independence vote

MADRID (Reuters) - The president of the north-eastern Spanish region of Catalonia, Artur Mas, said on Friday he would sign a decree law to call a Nov. 9 vote on independence from Spain, in a move vigorously opposed by Madrid.

“I will sign the decree for the consultation in Catalonia, in fact I will call this consultation for Nov. 9 as agreed some months ago with the majority of Catalan political forces,” he said, adding the Scottish ‘no’ vote was not a setback for Catalonia.