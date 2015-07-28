Spain's governing party picks hard-liner for Catalonia election

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s governing People’s Party (PP) picked a staunch opponent of Catalan independence on Tuesday to lead its local election campaign in the region, where separatists have found new momentum for their cause.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s party chose Xavier Garcia Albiol, a former mayor of the coastal city of Badalona known for his uncompromising stance on secession, just two weeks after pro-independence parties agreed to present a joint candidacy for the regional elections.

Political analysts said the PP was betting on Garcia Albiol to try to win back voters who deserted to other parties such as pro-market Ciudadanos, which started in the region several years ago but is now spreading out strongly across Spain.

According to two opinion polls released earlier this month, the PP could win as few as seven seats in the 135-strong Catalan legislature, which would be its worst result since 1988.

Suggesting he aims to woo Ciudadanos supporters, Garcia Albiol criticized the party’s leader, Catalan lawyer Albert Rivera, for running in the general election but not in the regional vote.

“I assume the responsibility of leading our campaign at very difficult times for Catalonia and Spain. I could have done like Rivera and gone to Madrid for applause and pats on the back, but Catalonia can’t afford that,” he told journalist after his appointment.