Separatists lead Catalonia vote in Spain: partial result
#World News
November 25, 2012

Separatists lead Catalonia vote in Spain: partial result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) - Four separatist parties in Spain’s Catalonia looked set to win a majority in regional elections on Sunday, partial results showed, but the main one was on course to lose some seats, possibly undermining its bid to call an independence referendum.

With a quarter of votes counted, the ruling Convergence and Union alliance, or CiU, was winning 47 seats in the 135-seat local parliament, well down from its current 62 seats.

The separatist Republican Left, or ERC, was winning 21 seats, with two other smaller separatist parties taking a total of 15 seats, giving the four parties 60 percent between them.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz

